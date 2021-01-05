34-year-old woman killed in single-car crash in north Austin

Woman dead after crash near intersection of Scofield Ridge Parkway and Range Horse Road Dec. 29 (KXAN/Ed Zavala)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman who died after the car she was driving hit a tree in north Austin has been identified by Austin police.

Mona Monique Ramon, 34, was driving east on Scofield Ridge Parkway in north Austin on Dec. 29 when she left the roadway for an unknown reason and hit a nearby tree around 12:40 p.m., police say.

Ramon was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the initial investigation.

This was Austin’s 85th fatal traffic crash of 2020, resulting in 91 fatalities. At the time in 2019, there were 87 traffic fatalities.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6873. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.