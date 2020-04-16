337,227 fewer travelers have flown out of ABIA so far this month than this time last April

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Along with most airports nationwide, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has seen a huge reduction in the amount of traffic passing through during the COVID-19 pandemic and stay at home orders.

So far this month, ABIA has seen 337,227 fewer travelers come through than at this point in the month last April.

The total flyers for April 1-15, 2019 was 348,957 — compared to April 1-15, 2020’s total of 11,730, it’s easy to see COVID-19’s impact on air travel.

“These low numbers show that folks are taking the orders to stay home seriously. And that’s a good thing, though we look forward to seeing our passengers again soon when the time is right,” said Bryce Dubee, ABIA’s Senior Public Information Specialist.

Dubee stresses that these low-traveler totals are trends all airports are seeing right now. ABIA remains open, he says, for those taking essential trips, which include caring for a sick family member or for those who are medical personnel.

Earlier this week, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced the Federal Aviation Administration will give $811,535,430 in airport aid to 210 Texas airports to help respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FAA says the funding will help aid operations of airports and to make up for lost revenue.