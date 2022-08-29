AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s not fall yet, but ThunderCloud Subs is already preparing for a Thanksgiving Day tradition. Registration is now open for the 32nd annual Turkey Trot.

Event proceeds benefit Caritas of Austin, a nonprofit working to prevent and end homelessness in Austin. Since the Trot’s inception in 1991, $4.5 million has been raised for the nonprofit.

Early bird Trot registration fees range from $12 for the 1K walk/run to $30 for the timed 5-mile run/walk, and prices go up Oct. 19. Registrants have their choice of the traditional Trot long-sleeved T-shirt, OR a $10 gift card to ThunderCloud Subs, a Trot headband and wristbands, or bandana.

Last year, the Trot raised $240,000 and had nearly 14,000 participants. This year’s event is expected to be even larger since COVID protocols are largely lifted, and community-level risk is lower compared to last year. Conditions will be monitored and the Trot will follow any updated protocols, a press release about the event said. There is also a virtual option.

“We’re thrilled that the 32nd anniversary ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot will be fully back in person,” says Mike Haggerty, co-owner of ThunderCloud and executive director of the Trot. “We’ll still provide a virtual option for Austin expats and other fans and friends around the world.”

This year’s Trot Art Contest winner is Terri Fan, who created her artwork with magic markers and no computers involved. She learned about the contest as a volunteer for Caritas. She’s participating in the race this year, so she can see thousands of people wearing her art.

First Texas Honda, a sponsor of the Trot, will donate a new Honda Accord for the raffle. Tickers are $25 each or $100 for five and can be purchased online or at packet pickup between now and Thanksgiving day. All proceeds benefit Caritas.

The Trot festivities begin at 7 a.m. Thanksgiving morning at the Long Center. See thundercloud.com for all of the details and to register.