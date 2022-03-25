AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 30 people experiencing homelessness were moved from an encampment in north Austin to a temporary shelter, the city said Friday.

The city and its partners moved 31 people from an encampment near St. John Neighborhood Park into a temporary bridge shelter as a part of the Housing-Focused Encampment Assistance Link (HEAL) Initiative. The initiative, in its second phase, focuses on closing homeless encampments in areas that pose “the highest public health and safety risks.”

Those who are offered a transfer to a shelter are connected with housing resources.

“We have tremendous momentum and opportunities to make a difference for the thousands of people living unhoused across our community,” said City of Austin Homeless Strategy Officer Dianna Grey in a press release.

The first phase of HEAL took place from June to August 2021. The initiative moved 150 people to shelters. So far, in the second phase, 94 people have been moved.

The city’s Homeless Strategy Division hopes to shelter and house at least 200 people through HEAL this year.

Several organizations and departments coordinated the effort, including the Homeless Strategy Division, Homeless Outreach Street Team (HOST), Downtown Austin Community Court and several community partners such as Austin Area Urban League, Community Resilience Trust, Integral Care, Little Petal Alliance, Sunrise Navigation Center and Front Steps.

Homeless camp enforcement

According to officials, the city and its partner agencies have moved more than 1,700 people into housing and out of homelessness in 2021. In 2021, there were 602 site cleanups.

A state law went into effect in 2021, banning people experiencing homelessness from camping anywhere in public. The law required cities to enforce a ban on camping. Anyone camping illegally in public could be charged with a misdemeanor and fined up to $500.