30th anniversary of ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot to be held virtually

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of Austin’s longtime Thanksgiving traditions is going virtual this year.

ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot is celebrating its 30th anniversary online. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to benefit Caritas of Austin, an organization fighting to end homelessness in the Austin area.

Since it started in 1991, the ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot has raised a total of $4.1 million for Caritas of Austin.

To keep the event socially distanced and safe, the race is encouraging participants to run or walk on Thanksgiving Day in their own neighborhoods.

Registration is $20 for adults and $10 for kids. Prices will go up come Oct. 15.

With registration, you can choose a traditional Trot long-sleeved T-shirt or a $10 gift card to ThunderCloud Subs, a Trot headband and wristbands, bandana or custom mask.

There will be four weekends available to pickup packets at First Texas Honda in order to keep social distance, or you can choose for your packet to be shipped for an extra charge.

Registration and more information is available online.