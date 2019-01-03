30,000 fitness trainers give their opinions on fitness trends for 2019

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With only two days under our belts in the new year, a new list of the top fitness trends of 2019 has already been published, just in time for your New Year’s resolution.

This list is no small deal, either. 30,000 fitness professionals offered their takes on what will be popular this year.

Topping off the list are wearable fitness trackers like the Fitbit Flex.

Fitness trackers were actually ranked number three last year, after being ranked number one for two years in a row.

Trainers say to be careful to not let your tracker make you lazy and instead use it as a supplement to your workout goals.

Next on the list is group training or in-person classes with 5 or more people. It’s more affordable than hiring a personal trainer, but with most of the benefits.

One study found that 95 percent of people who started a weight-loss program with friends actually completed the program, compared to a 76 percent completion rate for people who tried the program alone.

Next up is high-intensity interval training, which gets more and more popular every year. This type of exercise consists of quick bursts of high-intensity training, followed by short periods of rest and recovery. It’s become one of the most popular and quickest weight-loss routines.

Rounding out the top five are fitness programs for older adults, which focus on Baby Boomers and older generations.

And lastly, body weight training… which uses a combination of resistance exercises.. so it’s cheaper than buying weights.

Yoga made the list at number seven while hiring a personal trainer was right behind it at number eight.

Fitness experts say a personal trainer is still the best way to reach your fitness goals.