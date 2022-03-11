300 people to become U.S. citizens in Austin on Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A special ceremony will welcome 300 people as U.S. citizens Friday.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is hosting a naturalization ceremony at the Twin Oaks Library, located at 1800 S. Fifth Street, for the group of candidates from 68 countries. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m.

The Oath of Allegiance will be given by USCIS immigration services officer Angela Dodd.

USCIS said in 2021 it naturalized around 808,000 citizens, and many of them used the agency’s online tools to apply for citizenship.

The agency partners with the Institute of Museum and Library Services to “promote naturalization opportunities for immigrants seeking or eligible for U.S. citizenship.” Both support immigrants and their communities by giving them education materials and training resources on immigration and citizenship.

