AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group of more than 30 contemporary, Ukrainian artists is putting their artwork on display in Austin as part of a charity event, coming amid Russia’s ongoing invasion in Ukraine.

“BE BRAVE: Fundraiser for Ukraine” held its grand opening Saturday evening at ArtUs Co, located in the Arboretum in northwest Austin.

The exhibit includes more than 60 “bright and eloquent works of art of the war period,” according to the event’s description.

BE BRAVE will be free and open to the public Sunday through Aug. 14, from 5-9 p.m. While the exhibit is free, event curators are accepting donations to support Ukrainian artists and purchase emergency medical and relief supplies for war victims for the nonprofit Razom to use.