30 tons of pet food donations headed to 36 area animal rescues starting Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Animal rescue facilities in the Austin area are receiving donations of more than 30 tons of pet food starting Monday.

Tomlinson’s Feed is in charge of the massive undertaking of getting more than 60,000 pounds of food to 36 pet shelters in Central Texas, and it’s the first wave of about 180,000 pounds of food brought in during its Pound 4 Pound pet food drive last holiday season. It’s the city’s largest pet food drive and is fueled by customer donations, as well as matching donations from pet food makers and Tomlinson’s.

Two semi-truck loads of pet food will be doled out starting at 10 a.m., and for shelters like Thundering Paws, it’s the lifeline they need.

“The Tomlinson’s Pound4Pound program has fed our sanctuary cats, our foster cats, and hundreds and hundreds of community cats,” Anne Zabolio, executive director of Thundering Paws, said. “The cats of Hays, Blanco, Travis, and Williamson Counties would thank [Tomlinson’s] so much if they could.”

The distribution begins at 10 a.m. at Tomlinson’s warehouse located at 845 Interchange Blvd. in east Austin.