AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas’ West Campus is getting a new high-rise, and this one will be an all-glass, 30-story student housing tower.

Birmingham-based Hoar Construction on Tuesday announced the groundbreaking of construction on the tower, named Icon. It’s expected to be complete by the summer of 2025, in time for students to move in before the 2025-26 school year starts. Hoar Construction is serving as the general contractor on the construction of the building, alongside New York-based developer The MDL Group.

The tower will be built at 2200 San Antonio Street, which is near the corner of 22nd and San Antonio Street.

According to a release from Hoar, Icon will house 555 beds across 216 apartments ranging from one-bedroom to five-bedroom units. The apartment will feature a pool, fitness center, game and lounge rooms, a podcast studio, and student workspaces. There will also be four levels of below-ground parking.

When it’s completed, Icon will be one of the tallest buildings in the surrounding neighborhoods, according to Hoar.

The tower will be the latest project in Austin built by Hoar. Other complexes that Hoar was behind include Inspire on 22nd, an 18-story student housing tower, and The Loren at Lady Bird Lake.

“Our team is proud to play an integral role in the construction of this top-of-the-line student housing community, which will support UT Austin’s fast-growing student population,” said Stephen Phelps, project superintendent at Hoar. “During the development of this project, we will be dedicated to creating a safe, accessible living environment that will inspire academic success and personal wellbeing for students. We look forward to working alongside The MDL Group and delivering a project that will continue to enhance the already vibrant, dynamic community in UT Austin’s West Campus.”