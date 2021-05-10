3-year-old boy dies after being hit by vehicle in southwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 3-year-old boy has died after being hit by a vehicle in a southwest Austin shopping center parking lot, according to the Austin Police Department.

APD says Shreyansh Pasala, 3, was pronounced dead at Dell Children’s Medical Center Saturday night after being hit by the vehicle in a parking lot in the 4400 block of West William Cannon Drive earlier that evening.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

This is Austin’s 37th fatal traffic crash of 2021, resulting in 39 fatalities for the year. In 2020, there were 32 fatal crashes resulting in 34 fatalities at this time, APD says.

Anyone with information on this case can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6935, use the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477 (TIPS) or the Crime Stoppers App. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app.