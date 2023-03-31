AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 2023 CMT Music Awards are just days away. The country music artists attending the iconic award ceremony are dropping hints.

For the first time, the iconic award ceremony will air Sunday, April 2 from Austin, Texas also known as the “Live Music Capital of the World.”

Here are three things to know before the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

Getting there

The Moody Center suggests arriving early. It says long lines and congestion are expected. All fans must enter the east gates. ADA entrance is also located on the east side. That’s the side closer to the I-35 frontage road. The venue also gave this timeline for people to follow.

4 p.m. – people can begin parking and lining up for floor and standard admission entrances on the east plaza.

5:30 p.m. – doors open.

6:30 p.m. – doors will close, no late entry.

7:00 p.m. – show begins.

It’s important to note the west gate of the venue is closed off to the public.

What to wear

The dress code is described as “elevated country, not formal,” according to Moody Center. It’s asking fans to wear comfortable shoes and avoid wearing bright, florescent colors and sequins. It also says cowboy hats can stay at home because they could block the view of the people sitting behind you.

Performances

Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini will co-host and also perform. Other performances include Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson and Jelly Roll to name a few. There are also star-studded collaborations including Alanis Morissette with Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards, and Morgan Wade; Gwen Stefani with Carly Pearce; The Black Crowes and Darius Rucker and Wynonna Judd with Ashley McBryde.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 29: Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown kick off CMT Music Awards Week on March 29, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT)

In an interview with CMT, Kelsea Ballerini dropped a hint about Blake Shelton’s performance. She told the network she’s looking forward to hearing Blake Shelton sing “Austin” at the beginning of the show from Austin.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards says additional performers and presenters will be announced soon. The show will air live on CBS from the Moody Center on Sunday, April 2.