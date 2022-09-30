AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three teenagers were arrested related to six Austin robberies that occurred this month, some of which happened at gas stations and grocery stores. In most cases, police said the teens assaulted their victims, pointed guns at and carjacked them.

The Austin Police Department did not release the names of the suspects (two 14 year olds and one 15 year old) on Friday, because they’re juveniles.

The incidents, which included robbery by assault, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, assault and auto theft, took place between Sept. 16 and 27:

Sept. 16 (7-Eleven) 6515 S. IH-35 service road northbound

Sept. 17 (Shell Gas Station) 6301 E. Riverside Dr.

Sept. 18 (Washeteria) 6100 E. Riverside Dr.

Sept. 18 (assault) 4100 block of S. Congress Ave.

Sept. 22 (H-E-B parking lot) 12860 N. U.S. Highway 183 service road southbound

Sept. 27 (H-E-B Lakeline) 14028 N. U.S. 183 Highway service road southbound

Police said the teens reportedly pointed guns at their victims while demanding their cars. When the teens realized children were inside some of the stolen cars, the children were “violently pulled out and left in the parking lot.” APD said no severe injuries to any victims or children were reported.

While conducting surveillance, a Violent Crimes Task Force member saw a black sedan driving recklessly, APD said. The officer pulled the car over and recognized it as one of the vehicles used in one of the past incidents. APD said the officer found the suspects fit the description of the robbery suspects given by the victims.

APD also said the juveniles are possibly linked to another Sept. 18 case where a 911 caller reported a group of people hitting a person experiencing homelessness. This investigation is still open and additional charges could be pending as well as more suspects.

APD gave the reminder to be aware of your surroundings at all times, especially in parking lots. Police urge you to lock your doors when inside your car and call 911 if there’s any suspicious activity.

Anyone with details about these robberies can call the APD robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092.