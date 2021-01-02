3 taken to a hospital after truck hits tree off I-35 in south Austin

The truck crashed into the tree just off I-35 in south Austin (Picture: KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three people have been taken to a hospital after a truck crashed into a tree off Interstate 35 in south Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics said that one of the victims suffered critical life-threatening injuries, and another sustained serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

A third person inside the truck had minor injuries.

Medics, police and firefighters responded to initial reports of two unconscious patients after the vehicle struck the tree in the 10700 block of South I-35 southbound at about 6:45 p.m.

All three victims have been taken to South Austin Medical Center.

Drivers should expect delays in the area while emergency crews investigate the crash.