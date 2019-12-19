Teens injured after attacking a man on a bus in north Austin, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department is reporting that two juvenile suspects were injured during their attack on a man aboard and outside of a bus in north Austin.

ATCEMS said the incident happened in the 1700 block of Payton Gin Road, just east of U.S. Highway 183. APD says the victim was not injured.

According to APD, the juveniles were cut when the man attempted to defend himself and swung a knife. Police say they don’t know where the juveniles went to school or why they attacked the man.

Austin police say the call came in around 4:23 p.m. It says it has detained multiple subjects and there is not a threat to the public.