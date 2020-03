AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department says three people are displaced after a fire in a northeast Austin house.

Firefighters responded to 11610 January Dr. around 4:15 p.m. The area is near East Braker Lane and Dessau Road.

There were no injuries. AFD estimated structural damage to be $130,000 and $65,000 in contents.

The cause of the fire was accidental, electrical.