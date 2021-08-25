3 new apartment complexes coming to Manor Road in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Manor Road in Austin will soon be home to three new apartment complexes.

Cumby Group is adding more than 800 apartments to the east Austin area.

The new units will have a public greenspace, room for farmers markets and affordable housing options.

“The city definitely needs housing on multiple levels, multiple income levels, it’s really important, and I think that’s been the best part of working with the J.J. Seabrook neighborhood, is their openness to have diversity of homes and housing throughout the area,” explained

The first unit, the Emma, is scheduled to open in July 2022.

Construction on the second unit won’t start until sometime next year, and the third, located on 3303 Manor Road, is still in the final planning stages.