AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Pets Alive!, Austin Humane Society and Austin Animal Center will hold a “300 Homes” adoption promotion beginning Saturday and running through June 4.

APA! said the goal of the partnership was to find loving homes for 300 animals in just one week.

“The adoption fees for most animals at all three shelters will be waived throughout the week, aiming to provide as many animals as possible with a second chance at a happy life,” APA! said.

According to the shelters, the waived fees were to help encourage people to provide a second chance to as many animals as possible.

“The savings help families purchase all the supplies needed to give their new pet a cozy home,” APA! said.

Image of “Rascal” from Austin Animal Center

Image of “Cat Stevens,” an adoptable pet, from Austin Animal Center

Image of “Red ,” an adoptable pet from, Austin Humane Society

Image of “Ringpop” from Austin Humane Society

Image of “You’re My Butter Half ” from Austin Pets Alive!

Image of Margie, a former Austin FC Mascot, from Austin Pets Alive!

Austin Humane Society said it would offer waived adoption fees for animals 6 months and older. Austin Animal Center and Austin Pets Alive! both said the shelters would offer waived adoption fees for all animals.

All three shelters will be closed May 29 in observance of Memorial Day, according to APA!

Shelter locations:

Austin Pets Alive!

Main location: 1156 W. Cesar Chavez St., Austin, TX 78703

Tarrytown Adoption Center: 3118 Windsor Road, Austin, TX 78703

Austin Humane Society

124 W. Anderson Lane, Austin, TX 78752.

Austin Animal Center