AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Pets Alive!, Austin Humane Society and Austin Animal Center will hold a “300 Homes” adoption promotion beginning Saturday and running through June 4.
APA! said the goal of the partnership was to find loving homes for 300 animals in just one week.
“The adoption fees for most animals at all three shelters will be waived throughout the week, aiming to provide as many animals as possible with a second chance at a happy life,” APA! said.
According to the shelters, the waived fees were to help encourage people to provide a second chance to as many animals as possible.
“The savings help families purchase all the supplies needed to give their new pet a cozy home,” APA! said.
Austin Humane Society said it would offer waived adoption fees for animals 6 months and older. Austin Animal Center and Austin Pets Alive! both said the shelters would offer waived adoption fees for all animals.
All three shelters will be closed May 29 in observance of Memorial Day, according to APA!
Shelter locations:
Austin Pets Alive!
- Main location: 1156 W. Cesar Chavez St., Austin, TX 78703
- Tarrytown Adoption Center: 3118 Windsor Road, Austin, TX 78703
Austin Humane Society
- 124 W. Anderson Lane, Austin, TX 78752.
Austin Animal Center
- 7201 Levander Loop, Bldg. A, Austin, TX 78702