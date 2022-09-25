AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS took three patients to the hospital after a Saturday night car crash on Interstate 35.

The multi-car crash happened at 5621 N. I-35 on the northbound service road around 11 p.m. One of the involved vehicles rolled and ejected a person.

One adult was taken to Dell Seton with critical, life-threatening injuries. A second adult was taken to the hospital with serious but not expected to be life-threatening injuries. A third teen patient was taken to Dell Seton with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

ATCEMS and Austin Fire Department responded to the crash. Traffic delays were expected at the time, but the roadway has since cleared.