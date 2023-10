AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three people were injured after scaffolding collapsed in a neighborhood near Rollingwood Wednesday morning, Austin-Travis County EMS said on social media.

ATCEMS said the collapse happened on Honey Tree Lane, which is near Walsh Tarlton Lane and Bee Caves Road.

The three adults injured in the collapse were considered “trauma alerts” and were taken to local hospitals with potentially serious injuries, ATCEMS said.