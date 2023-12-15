AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three people were injured after a three-vehicle crash in southwest Austin on Friday, Austin-Travis County EMS said on social media.

Shortly after 2 p.m., medics responded to 2900-3115 Bee Cave Road where two people were reported as pinned in their vehicle. However, medics said they were able to extricate both people.

Three people were taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center — two with critical, life-threatening injuries and one with minor injuries, medics said.

Two other people were evaluated and refused EMS on the scene. No other information was available on Friday.