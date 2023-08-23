AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two adults and one child were displaced after their house was nearly a total loss in a fire in southwest Austin overnight.

The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire in the 7200 block of Breezy Pass Cove shortly after 2 a.m. That area is in the Oak Hill neighborhood, just south of where Highways 71 and 290 intersect.

AFD said neighbors called in the fire, and the homeowners were woken up by smoke alarms. Everyone got out safely, and no injuries were reported, according to AFD.

Two adults and a child were displaced as a result of the fire, which caused a close to total loss of the two-story home. AFD said the front of the house was saved but the interior and back were badly damaged.

3 displaced after house fire in southwest Austin (Photo: Austin Fire Department)

According to the department, the fire was accidental and likely caused by electrical issues on a charging battery from lawn equipment.

Thayer Smith with AFD said that’s a common occurrence.

“We do see that quite a bit unfortunately with the lithium batteries. You do need to be careful when and where you’re charging those. We don’t recommend charging those overnight, or somewhere like the garage or something like that. They need to be somewhere you can monitor them,” Smith said.

AFD was on the scene within about seven minutes of receiving the call, and it took about 20-30 minutes to get the fire under control.

Crews were planning to stay on the scene until later in the morning to monitor hot spots.