AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three people riding motorcycles died this weekend in separate incidents. While more riders than usual congregated in the Austin area this weekend for the Republic of Texas Motorcycle Rally, Austin police didn’t specify if these people were attendees.

However, Austin-Travis County EMS said Sunday that its medics had responded to 12 motorcycle incidents with 14 patients over the “ROT Rally weekend.” Three people died and eight went to the hospital, it said.

Friday: Truck and motorcycle collide

Police shutdown West Slaughter Lane due to deadly crash. (KXAN: Andy Way)

Austin Police Department officers arrested a truck driver in the early hours of Friday morning on an intoxication manslaughter charge. Police said Jose Rangel Mendez, 20, turned in front of a motorcycle headed east on Slaughter Lane near Texas Oaks Drive at 12:28 a.m.

The motorcycle rider, Jedd Bennett, 62, died at the scene. Mendez stayed on scene, police said. No attorney was listed for him online.

According to an affidavit, Mendez had “bloodshot, glassy eyes” and “swayed as he walked.” A witness also told police after the crash he saw a man, matching Mendez’ description, get out of the truck and hide a case of beer next to a nearby building.

Saturday: Passenger fell from motorcycle

Multiple collisions off Southbound I-35 Saturday

A woman fell from the back of a motorcycle on southbound Interstate 35 Saturday morning and was hit by two passing cars, Austin police said. Officers responded to the 3600 block of I-35 at 2:25 a.m.

Katy Trejo, 32, died at the scene.

APD said the first driver initially stopped, but then drive off. The second driver stayed on scene. And, the motorcycle driver faced a Driving While Intoxicated charge.

Saturday: Motorcycle rider dies in crash

A man died after crashing on South Capital of Texas Highway near Las Cimas Parkway on Saturday night.

APD said John Keith Norden, 47, was speeding when he lost control, but didn’t specify what speed. Norden died at the scene.

As of Saturday, 53 people died in 52 crashes this year. So far, April was the deadliest month with 13 crashes, according to KXAN data tracking deadly traffic crashes.