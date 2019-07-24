3 card skimmers found in pumps at 7-Eleven in west Austin

Card skimmer in gas pump (Image from the Texas Department of Agriculture)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three credit card skimmers were discovered at a 7-Eleven gas station in west Austin, according to a release from the Texas Department of Agriculture.

On Monday, an inspector found the skimmers in pumps numbered 2, 3 and 4 at the 7-Eleven at 2620 Lake Austin Boulevard. Austin police responded to the scene and removed the skimmers.

Officials have suggestions for people to avoid becoming victims of a credit card skimmer :

Image from Texas Department of Agriculture

Use the pump closest to the storefront, in line of sight for store personnel

Before pumping, check for unusual Bluetooth signals with an ID of strings of numbers and letters as that might be a skimmer

Check that the security tape on the pump cabinet has not been damaged

Pay inside with cash

Always save your receipt and monitor your bank statements

If you think you’re a victim of a credit card skimmer, contact 1-800-TELL-DA. Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller also created a video to show people how they can protect themselves from scammers.