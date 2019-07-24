3 card skimmers found in pumps at 7-Eleven in west Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three credit card skimmers were discovered at a 7-Eleven gas station in west Austin, according to a release from the Texas Department of Agriculture.
On Monday, an inspector found the skimmers in pumps numbered 2, 3 and 4 at the 7-Eleven at 2620 Lake Austin Boulevard. Austin police responded to the scene and removed the skimmers.
Officials have suggestions for people to avoid becoming victims of a credit card skimmer :
- Use the pump closest to the storefront, in line of sight for store personnel
- Before pumping, check for unusual Bluetooth signals with an ID of strings of numbers and letters as that might be a skimmer
- Check that the security tape on the pump cabinet has not been damaged
- Pay inside with cash
- Always save your receipt and monitor your bank statements
If you think you’re a victim of a credit card skimmer, contact 1-800-TELL-DA. Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller also created a video to show people how they can protect themselves from scammers.