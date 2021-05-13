3 Ascension Texas hospitals to pay $20.9 million in fines for alleged kickbacks

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three area Ascension Texas hospitals are paying $20.9 million in fines for paying multiple physician groups above fair market value for services.

Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Ascension Seton Williamson self-reported the conduct to the Office of the Inspector General, a release from the office said. The fines are because the hospitals allegedly violated the Civil Monetary Penalties Law “including provisions applicable to physician self-referrals and kickbacks,” the release said.

The Office of the Inspector General listed seven instances where the three hospitals were alleged to be found in violation but did not name the physician groups involved:

Dell Seton at UT and Ascension Seton Williamson paid an orthopedic surgery group above fair market value for on-call coverage

Dell Seton at UT paid an Austin physician practice above fair market value for on-call coverage

Ascension Seton Austin paid an Austin practice above fair market value for transplant on-call coverage and administrative services

Ascension Seton Williamson paid an Austin practice above fair market value to lease the practice’s employed RNs and surgical technologists that assisted in surgeries by the practice’s doctors at the hopsital

Ascension Seton Austin paid an Austin practice above fair market value for administrative services relating to its thoracic surgery program

Dell Seton at UT paid an Austin practice in the form of free physician assistants employed at Ascension Seton Austin, and the practice should have paid them

Ascension Seton Austin gave an Austin practice free office space and provided related staff, service and supply support for a half-day per week to perform clinical services



KXAN has requested an interview with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for further explanation of the violations and how they could have impacted patient care and expenses. We’ve also asked the National Health Care Anti-Fraud Association for an interview to provide more context. We will update this story once those happen.