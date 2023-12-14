AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, a Travis County Grand Jury cleared three Austin Police officers connected with a June 2022 use-of-force case following a review of the incident.

In a statement from the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, APD officers Dennis Kerlin, John Zavala and Spencer Bradley were not indicted in connection with the incident.

On June 12, 2022, Carlos Eli Chacon-Castillo died after an incident where officers Kerlin, Zavala and Bradley used their firearms, according to the DA’s office.

“The District Attorney’s office takes the work of presenting all facts and evidence to a grand jury very seriously,” said Travis County District Attorney José Garza. “In this case, an independent group of members of the Travis County community heard the evidence and law and decided that Officers Kerlin, Zavala, and Bradley’s conduct was not unlawful.”

According to the office, since Jan. 1, 2021, 94 cases against law enforcement officers have been presented to a grand jury, and 61 times the grand jury has returned a no bill.