3 AISD schools briefly on lockout, deputies searching for robbery suspects in the area

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three Austin Independent School District campuses were on lockout Thursday morning due to law enforcement in the area, according to AISD police.

AISD PD Chief Ashley Gonzalez tweeted that Jordan Elementary School, Overton Elementary School and Garcia Middle School were all on lockout. The lockout has since been lifted.

Jordan ES, Overton ES, and Garcia MS are currently under LOCK OUT due to police activity in the area. Motorist and pedestrians are urged to avoid area. @aisdparents @AustinISD #ATX @CapMetroATX @TravisCoSheriff pic.twitter.com/tHtbTRYRJF — Chief Ashley A. Gonzalez (@chiefagonzalez) February 6, 2020

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are in the area searching for two suspects in a home robbery on Northview Lane reported earlier Thursday morning. The call of the robbery came in around 7:20 a.m.

The Department of Public Safety and K-9 units are assisting in the search. So far, the two suspects have not been found.

Drivers and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.