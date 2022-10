AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS transported four people after responding to a vehicle rescue with entrapment on Cameron Road Wednesday.

Three adults were taken to Dell Seton and one child was taken to Dell Children’s, all with potentially serious injuries.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 9200 block of Cameron Road, about two miles north of the intersection of U.S. Hwy 183 and U.S. Hwy 290.

KXAN will update this story as information becomes available.