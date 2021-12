AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN)--A 16-year-old Austin High School student is missing--his family, friends and coaches desperately trying to get him to come home safely.

There was a massive search for him on Sunday near Zilker Park, The Austin Public Library on Ceasar Chavez and the McCombs School of Business.

"I'm worried about him emotionally, that he's alright--and physically, that he's not running into trouble," Jaiden's father, Joel Warren said.

Warren said the last time he say him was on Monday, December 6. According to Warren they got in an argument over Jaiden missing school and his grades. Then Warren said he found a note from his son.

"He left a note saying that he would be back when he was 18...and that's it," Warren said.

You'll now find these fliers all over Austin for the missing Lacrosse and Football player. None of his friends have heard from him in nearly a week either, which is why everyone is so worried.