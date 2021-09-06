2nd suspicious package found in same downtown Austin area as Sunday incident, bomb squad clears scene

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police and fire departments and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the area of the 400 block of West Third Street downtown after a suspicious package was found Monday afternoon.

ATCEMS reports the incident happened in the same area as a similar incident on Sunday, where the package was investigated by Austin’s Bomb Squad and ruled to not be a threat. As with Sunday, the Monday packaged was investigated and rendered to not be a threat.

Safety presence in the area should clear this afternoon.