AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following news of the Starbucks at West 24th and Nueces Streets unionizing earlier this month, a second Austin storefront announced Thursday its staff is following suit.

Employees at the 45th Street and N. Lamar Boulevard Starbucks filed to join Starbucks Workers United Monday, as announced in a press release. More than 150 petitions have been filed to join the Starbucks union in the United States, staffers said in a release.

“We want to be able to bring our best selves forward in order to serve our wonderful and diverse

neighborhood with energy and compassion,” the letter read in part. “In order to do so, we feel that our voices need to be heard before the inevitable burn out of our hard working partners.”

Austin’s 45th and Lamar location is the latest in a series of union filings across the company. Some Starbucks workers’ push toward unionization began in Buffalo, New York in December, where some workers there began advocating for $25 hourly minimum wages and enhanced health care benefits.

Following the initial Starbucks union filing at West 24th and Nueces earlier this month, a company spokesperson said Starbucks officials respect the workers’ rights to bargain.

“We are listening and learning from the partners in these stores, as we always do across the country. Starbucks success—past, present, and future—is built on how we partner together, always with Our Mission and Values at our core. We’ve been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners, without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed. Rossann Williams, evp and president, North America, has also shared with our partners that we respect their right to organize and will bargain in good faith. She also noted in a letter sent to all partners in December that ‘the vote outcomes will not change our shared purpose or how we will show up for each other … We will keep listening, we will keep connecting and we will keep being in service of one another because that’s what we’ve always done and what it means to be partner.” Starbucks spokesperson

KXAN reached out to Starbucks for a statement regarding the 45th and Lamar store filing. We will update this story once a response is received.