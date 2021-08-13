2nd murder suspect arrested outside of Chicago in connection with January Austin shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A second suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the fatal shooting of a teen in north Austin, which happened in January of this year.

U.S. Marshals said Anthony Scott, 20, was arrested more than 1,100 miles away in Addison, Illinois, which is outside of Chicago. He’s accused of shooting and killing Jose Rodriguez, 19, on January 29.

Lashell Linton, 22 (Tarrant County Jail Photo)

Scott is the second suspect in the case. U.S. Marshals said the first suspect, Lashell Linton, 23, was arrested in late May in Arlington, also on a murder charge.

An arrest warrant was issued for Scott on July 29. According to his arrest affidavit, Scott reportedly shot Rodriguez multiple times. U.S. Marshals said Rodriguez was pronounced dead on scene in the 1100 block of Mearns Meadow Boulevard near Quail Creek Neighborhood Park.

Austin law enforcement and members of Lone Star Fugitive Task Force launched an investigation to find and arrest Scott. They found he fled the area to a suburb outside of Chicago, U.S. Marshals said. A task force in Chicago helped find Scott.

According to U.S. Marshals, Scott was living in a car with a temporary Texas license plate in Addison. He was taken to Cook County Jail, where he awaits extradition. His bond is set at $250,000.