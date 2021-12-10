Another man indicted in 6th Street mass shooting on evidence tampering charge

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Another man was indicted Friday in connection with June’s Sixth Street mass shooting, according to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.

A Travis County grand jury chose to indict Jeremiah Tabb, 18, on a tampering with evidence charge, a third-degree felony. He was arrested Thursday in Bell County, the DA’s office said.

It’s alleged that Tabb tried to dispose of the firearm shooting suspect De’Ondre White used in the June 12 incident the day after the shooting, namely by trying to sell it, the indictment said.

The shooting, which took place around 400 E. Sixth Street near Trinity Street, killed Douglas Kantor, 25, and injured 14 others.

“My heart continues to break for the family of Mr. Kantor and all of the victims of this senseless act of violence. The District Attorney’s Office will not rest until everyone responsible is held accountable,” said Travis County District Attorney José Garza in a press release.

White was officially indicted in August on a murder charge and 14 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police believe the shooting began as a fight between two rival groups of teenagers and young adults from Killeen.