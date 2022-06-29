AUSTIN (KXAN) — Another man was arrested and charged related to an April shooting in northeast Austin that killed a teenager, the Austin Police Department said.

John Willie Davis III, 18, faces a murder charge in the death of Amonte Watters, 17. Dmaurri Hubbard, 20, is also charged with murder related to the case. KXAN learned of his arrest earlier this week.

Both Davis and Hubbard were found June 22 on Rockbridge Terrace in south Austin. Hubbard is also charged with evading on foot. Davis’ bond is set at $500,000, while Hubbard’s bond is still pending.

KXAN has reached out to their respective attorneys and will update this story when a response is received.

The shooting took place on Cameron Road near East Anderson Lane on the night of April 30. Austin 911 got a call about a shooting at an apartment complex in the area.

APD said officers and EMS went to the scene and found Watters, who was hurt, on the ground. He was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, where he died a few days later on May 5. An autopsy was done and found he was killed by a gunshot wound.

Surveillance video and witness interviews were collected, and APD said investigators found that two groups of people, including Davis and Hubbard, shot at each other in the back of the apartment complex. It’s not known what caused the shooting.

This is Austin’s 26th homicide of the year, according to APD. Anyone with information or video of the shooting is asked to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS.