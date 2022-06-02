AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS said a child died Thursday morning in a mobile home fire at a north Austin mobile home park.

Austin Fire Department Division Chief Thayer Smith said it’s believed the child was a 4-year-old girl.

The call about the fire in the 8100 block of Research Boulevard northbound came in around 3:44 a.m. The park is located near the intersection with North Lamar Boulevard.

Smith described the scene as “chaotic” when crews arrived. Only one mobile home caught fire, and as many as nine people were inside when it started, he said.

ATCEMS said while five people got out unhurt, one child died and three others were taken to the hospital:

Two adults (one with critical, life-threatening injuries, one with serious injuries)

Another child (serious injuries)

ATCEMS said some patients suffered severe burns and/or injuries from smoke inhalation.

Austin Police said it’s investigating the child’s death as suspicious. Arson investigators and homicide detectives are at the scene. APD Victim Services is working with the family who might be displaced because of the fire.

AFD is still trying to determine what caused the fire.

Two mobile homes burned at the same mobile home park late on the night of May 17. AFD said that fire was an accident. Paramedics with ATCEMS took three adults and three kids to the hospital from the May 17 fire. Smith said on Thursday morning the two fires are not connected.

He explained further the mobile home community is made up of families with extended family members living in the same mobile home.

“I mean, this is one of the most difficult things we do with children involved, and a lot of the same crews that were at the last fire are the same crews on duty tonight, this morning, so just extremely difficult for all the crews, you know, obviously for the families as well, but, you know, this is one of the toughest things we do,” Division Chief Smith said.