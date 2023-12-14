AUSTIN (KXAN) — A winning $2 million Texas Powerball ticket was sold in Austin, according to Texas Lottery.

In Wednesday’s drawing, there was one winner who got five out of five numbers correct with Power Pay, which doubles winnings. The winning numbers were: 3, 8, 41, 56, 64, and the Powerball number was 18.

The ticket was sold at Winners Corner TX LLC, located at 7817 Rockwood Lane Suite 101B.

The next drawing will be held Saturday, with an estimated annuitized jackpot of $535 million, which has an estimated cash value of $257.6 million.