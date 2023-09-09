If you or someone you know needs support, the 24/7 SAFEline is available by phone at 512.267.SAFE (7233), by text at 737-888-7233, or by online chat at safeaustin.org/chat.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, announced the Austin-based National Domestic Violence Hotline would receive $2 million to expand its crisis intervention services.

The funds would help to expand direct services staff, enhance training and data collection, collaborate with field experts and organizations who work with underserved communities, and implement a comprehensive public awareness campaign, according to Cornyn’s office.

According to a release, the funding comes from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs and Office for Victims of Crime through Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) assistance funds.

“The National Domestic Violence Hotline is a critical service that has helped millions of survivors navigate dangerous situations and take steps toward a safer future,” Cornyn said in a statement. “I’m proud to have continued to play a small part in helping the Hotline expand their life-changing services, and I am hopeful more Texans will be able to escape abuse as a result.”

Cornyn said he visited the National Domestic Violence Hotline’s headquarters in Austin in 2016 and has worked with the organization for decades to help expand and improve their critical services.