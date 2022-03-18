AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin and local partners moved 28 people experiencing homelessness from the West Bouldin Creek area to a temporary shelter as a part of the city’s effort to close homeless encampments and relocate those who live there.

The city said it moved those 28 individuals into a temporary bridge shelter, as a part of the second phase of its Housing-Focused Encampment Assistance Link (HEAL) initiative. The initiative, which was approved by Austin City Council in 2021, closes homeless encampments in areas that post “the highest public health and safety risks.”

Those who are moved as a part of the initiative are offered a transfer to a shelter and a connection to housing resources.

The first phase of HEAL took place from June to August 2021, moving 150 people from encampments to city-owned shelters. The city said 63 people have been moved into shelters during the second phase.

The Homeless Strategy Division said it hopes to move at least 200 people through HEAL this fiscal year.

“This initiative allows us to work with community partners, offering resources to help find more people permanent housing,” said City of Austin Homeless Strategy Officer Dianna Grey in a press release. “While there is still more work to be done, we are dedicated to making a difference in for the thousands of people living unhoused in our community.”

Homeless camp enforcement

According to officials, the city and its partner agencies have moved more than 1,700 people into housing and out of homelessness in 2021. In 2021, there were 602 site cleanups.

A state law went into effect in 2021, banning people experiencing homelessness from camping anywhere in public. The law required cities to enforce a ban on camping. Anyone camping illegally in public could be charged with a misdemeanor and fined up to $500.