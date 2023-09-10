AUSTIN (KXAN) — Almost 2,000 cancer survivors, patients and cancer advocates nationwide participated in the 27th Livestrong Challenge in downtown Austin Sunday.

Participants walk, run and ride in the event in support of cancer survivors and their families, per an event release. It’s held by The Livestrong Foundation, an Austin-based nonprofit whose goal for the event is to connect “a community dedicated to surmounting the everyday challenges by those affected by cancer.”

“Today’s race mirrored the cancer journey, symbolizing unwavering resilience, determination, and the strength we find in community,” said Candice Aaron, Livestrong Foundation board chair and cancer survivor, in the release. “Each step taken will lead us closer to a reality where challenges from cancer are not only met but conquered.”

Following completion of the race, participants gathered at the Livestrong Finishers Village for carnival games, local food and beverage stands as well as a tour of an interactive exhibit that highlights the nonprofit’s mission and work with cancer survivors.

Sunday’s event raised more than $400,000, officials said in the release. Alongside Sunday’s race, The Livestrong Challenge raises funds to help support programs, solution grants and other resources for those battling or who have survived a cancer diagnosis.

More details about the nonprofit are available online.