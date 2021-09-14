27-year-old man stabbed, killed near West 6th Street in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 27-year-old who was stabbed and killed near West Sixth and Nueces Streets in the early morning hours of Sept. 12 has been identified by the Austin Police Department.

Police believe Leonardo Yanez-Flores was stabbed after an altercation with unknown suspects at a bar near the West Sixth downtown area. Yanez-Flores was laying on the ground when officers and emergency personnel arrived at the scene around 2:26 a.m. Sunday.

Yanez-Flores was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:59 a.m., police said.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the manner of death as homicide and the cause of death as a stab wound, police say.

This is Austin’s 60th homicide of the year, according to APD.

Anyone with information or video of the incident should call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477 (TIPS).