27-year-old man stabbed, killed near West 6th Street in downtown Austin

Austin

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Homicide at West 6th Street and Nueces Street 9-12-21

Police say a man was stabbed early Sunday on Sixth Street, (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 27-year-old who was stabbed and killed near West Sixth and Nueces Streets in the early morning hours of Sept. 12 has been identified by the Austin Police Department.

Police believe Leonardo Yanez-Flores was stabbed after an altercation with unknown suspects at a bar near the West Sixth downtown area. Yanez-Flores was laying on the ground when officers and emergency personnel arrived at the scene around 2:26 a.m. Sunday.

Yanez-Flores was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:59 a.m., police said.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the manner of death as homicide and the cause of death as a stab wound, police say.

This is Austin’s 60th homicide of the year, according to APD.

Anyone with information or video of the incident should call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477 (TIPS).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss