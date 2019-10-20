25,000 gallons of sewage spills into Bull Creek due to clogged line

AUSTIN (KXAN) — About 25,000 gallons of sewage spilled into Bull Creek near Old Spicewood Springs Road on Saturday, according to a statement from Austin Water.

A spokesperson said crews responded to a report of sewage overflow from a manhole around 4:30 p.m.

Rags and debris in the sewer line caused the overflow, but crews were able to unclog the line and stop the sanitary sewer overflow before 6 p.m.

Austin Water staff estimate that 165 fish were killed because of the spill. Crews were able to pump sewage from the creek and clean up solid material that flowed in. Cleanup also continued into Sunday and they expect to finish it by Monday.

Drinking water was not affected.

People who live nearby were also notified to stay out of the creek.

Austin Water has reported the spill to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and Texas Parks and Wildlife and they are coordinating with the Austin Watershed Protection Department.

Customers can help prevent overflows like this one by not putting grease, rags, wipes or anything else that can clog sinks or toilets.