25-year-old VHS tape of baby’s first steps given back to owner on Today Show

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The video tape of TyRe Alexander’s first steps from 25 years ago are now back in his hands.

During the Today Show, Austin filmmaker Jim McKay — who originally found the tape inside a VCR he bought at Goodwill — gave the tape back to Alexander and his family.

McKay used social media after he found the tape to find Alexander. The tape is dated 1994 when Alexander was just a toddler. He’s now 26.

Alexander said his mom saw the recording on the news Sunday and immediately called him to tell him he was on TV. He said he didn’t believe her at first.

You can see the full interview on the Central Time broadcast of the Today Show coming up at 8:15 a.m.