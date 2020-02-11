25-year-old man killed by suspected drunk driver in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police have identified a man killed in a north Austin crash early Monday morning.

25-year-old James A. Mares was killed when a Mitsubishi Lancer ran a red light at a high-rate of speed, hitting Mares’ Saturn sedan on the passenger side at the intersection of Rutland Drive and Mearns Meadow Boulevard around 1:30 a.m., according to APD.

Austin Police investigate deadly crash at north Austin intersection (KXAN: Frank Martinez)

Prior to the crash, Mares was driving north on Mearns Meadow Boulevard and had a green light. Police pronounced Mares dead at the scene.

Police arrested and charged Elmer Cortez-Reyes, 21, with intoxication manslaughter.

APD is investigating this case. Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-4424. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD.



This is Austin’s 14th fatal traffic crash of 2020, resulting in 14 fatalities this year. At this time in 2019, there were seven traffic fatalities.