AUSTIN (KXAN) — The driver involved in a single-vehicle crash on the Interstate 35 frontage road earlier this month died from injuries obtained in the crash.

Merced Junior Elizalde Cortez, 24, crashed a pickup truck near the intersection of East Fourth Street and North I-35 Service Road around 6:20 a.m. Sept. 6.

Cortez was taken to a local hospital, where he died on Sept. 8.

This incident is being investigated as Austin’s 65th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 68 fatalities for the year. The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information should contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.