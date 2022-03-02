24 hours of giving: 10th annual Amplify Austin Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 10th annual Amplify Austin Day has officially begun, and their goal is to reach 50,000 donors in one day.

Amplify Austin is a communitywide day of giving starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday and ending the next day at 6 p.m. You can make a gift of any value of $5 or more at AmplifyATX.org.

The event has raised a collective $82 million benefiting Central Texas nonprofits since being founded in 2013. The event is organized by I Live Here I Give Here (ILHIGH) and brings together nearly 700 nonprofits.

“We want to inspire 50,000 donors to participate this year and make a gift that’s meaningful to them,” CEO Courtney Manuel said. She told KXAN they’re confident they can reach this goal.

This year their focus is on the the disparities within Central Texas as it continues to experience major growth.

The nonprofits participating in Amplify Austin Day support 20 cause categories from animals, civil rights to racial equity and more. Donors can choose up to four nonprofits to donate to in a single transaction.

ILHIGH has partnered with Black Leaders Collective and Meme Styles Consulting to amplify the needs of Black-led social change organizations. They will be offering a match for donations to nonprofits supporting this cause.

KXAN asked ILHIGH if there will be ways people can donate to help Ukraine during this event. Manuel said they have been in contact with Refugee Services of Texas, who will be fundraising for Ukraine during the event. You can find all the participating nonprofits here.

There will be a livestream on AmplifyATX.org that will continue nonstop throughout the 24 hours featuring music and stories from the local nonprofit community.