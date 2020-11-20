24-7 mental health service hotline now available for those impacted by COVID-19 in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin now has a new health and wellness resource for families and individuals whose mental health has been affected by COVID-19.

It’s a 24-hour, 7-day per week phone service that offers short-term counseling and support from Alliance Work Partners counselors, and it’s free to use by dialing 1-888-855-7483.

Those who live within an Austin City Council District are eligible to use the service, the city said. It’s available in more than 150 languages.

“Even if you aren’t sure if you suffer with mental health challenges, I want everyone to seek help to understand what they’re experiencing,” Austin Public Health Director Stephanie Hayden said. “It’s important that you continue interactions with friends and loved ones and ask them to get help if they need it.”

The counselors from Alliance Work Partners are trained to support people experiencing, stress, depression, anxiety, domestic violence, drug/alcohol dependency, marital and family issues and other subjects.

If someone is having a mental health crisis, the counselors can get them in touch with Integral Care, Travis County’s mental health authority, for immediate help.

Those who earn a low to moderate income, or those who lost their jobs due to COVID-19, are highly encouraged to use the services.

The service is funded through the CARES Act and will close Dec. 30. For continued help, people should contact Integral Care of 512-472-4357.