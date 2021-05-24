23-year-old shot in head, Austin Police response times under question

A 23-year-old man was shot in the head at the Bare Cabaret strip club in the early morning on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Photo: Alex Caprariello/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The family of a man shot at a northeast Austin strip club early Sunday morning said he is fighting for his life in the hospital.

The aunt of 23-year-old Alejandro Martinez told KXAN someone fired a bullet through a vehicle windshield outside of the Bare Cabaret on U.S. Highway 290, striking him above the eyebrow and exiting out of the back of his head.

23-year-old Alejandro Martinez was shot in the head at the Bare Cabaret strip club on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Photo: Ashley Haugen)
23-year-old Alejandro Martinez was shot in the head at the Bare Cabaret strip club on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Photo: Ashley Haugen)

As of Sunday night, Austin Police said it didn’t have a suspect in custody.

Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday drew attention to this incident on social media, pointing out it took 16 minutes for Austin police officers to arrive on scene after the 911 call was dispatched at 5:35 in the morning.

“I’m not trying to embarrass anybody, I’m not trying to do anything other than shine a light on why we need more police officers,” Casaday said. “We are in dire straits on staffing, and we need people to recognize that.”

Austin-Travis County EMS told KXAN paramedics were on scene by 5:42 a.m. and had begun taking Martinez to the hospital by 5:47, before Casaday claims APD arrived.

KXAN has reached out the Austin Police Department for more information about this shooting and the response times. This article will be updated to reflect that information when it comes in.

