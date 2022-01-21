22-year-old charged with murder after man found shot dead at southeast Austin apartment

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is being charged with murder after Austin police determined he was involved in the shooting death of another man in southeast Austin earlier this week.

The Austin Police Department said Evaristo John Paul Aguirre, 22, was arrested Wednesday afternoon by the the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force for an outstanding family violence/strangulation warrant. He was taken to Travis County Jail. On Thursday, APD said homicide detectives filed a first-degree murder warrant on Aguirre. His bond is set at $130,000 total for both charges.

Aguirre is accused of shooting and killing Rony Adaly Hernandez, 30, on Tuesday just before 4:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of E. Riverside Dr. That morning, 911 got a call about a man being shot in an apartment.

APD is investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in southeast Austin on Jan. 18, 2022. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

APD is investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in southeast Austin on Jan. 18, 2022. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

APD said officers and Austin-Travis County EMS arrived and found Hernandez with “obvious trauma.” He was pronounced dead at 4:47 a.m. An autopsy determined Hernandez died from gunshot wounds in the manner of homicide.

While investigating, detectives found Hernandez had also been the victim of another shooting in November 2021, according to court documents. Hernandez received non-life-threatening injuries during that assault, and Aguirre was identified as a suspect in that case.

Court documents stated witnesses at the murder scene told police they saw Aguirre leaving the apartment unit after gunshots were heard. A search warrant for the unit recovered three bullet cartridges.

Tips to investigators further connected Aguirre to Hernandez’s death, and examination determined the bullet cartridges found at the murder scene and the ones in the November 2021 shooting were fired from the same gun.

Due to all of these pieces, APD said it concluded Aguirre had shot and killed Hernandez.

This is the City of Austin’s third homicide of the year, according to APD. If anyone has information or video of the shooting, they’re asked to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS.