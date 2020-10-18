22 people displaced, 3 injured after blaze rips through north Austin apartment complex

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An overnight blaze at a north Austin apartment complex has displaced 22 people from their homes, according to the Austin Fire Department.

Flames were ripping through the roof of the Bridge at Terracina apartment complex when firefighters arrived at the scene off the North MoPac Expressway just after 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

Additionally, one of the units was fully engulfed in flames, AFD said.

“Our main focus, two main focuses was getting water on the fire and evacuating everybody,” AFD battalion chief Matt Cox said during a media briefing at the scene.

It escalated to a two-alarm fire, but firefighters were eventually able to extinguish the flames.

Several people were evaluated by Austin-Travis County EMS medics and three of them, two adults and a child, were taken to local hospitals with potentially serious injuries.

Cox said the fire originated from someone’s stove and caused $150,000 in total damage – $100,000 structural and $50,000 contents. The fire was ruled accidental.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance to residents displaced by the blaze, AFD added.