21-year-old woman killed in north Austin crash identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 21-year-old woman died after a Feb. 16 crash on Interstate 35 in north Austin.

Austin Police said the crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. in the 9200 block of North I-35 northbound. Police said Ruth Quintero-Wences was driving northbound when she collided with another car, lost control and rolled down an embankment.

Quintero-Wences was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Austin Police’s Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

This crash was the city’s 10th fatal crash of 2022.